Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to scene on Norfolk County Road 19 just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday outside the town of Vanessa and north of Windham Centre.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed that they transported a man in his 30s to Hamilton General with critical injuries.

Norfolk County Road 19 is expected to be closed down between Butlers Lane and Windham East Quarter Line Road for the majority of Saturday.

OPP are asking anyone who lives on Norfolk County Road 19, or who drove down it recently, to check security or dashcam footage for anything suspicious.