Critics say minimum wage hike still not a living wage in the Sault

The increase in the Ontario minimum wage to $15 an hour is still below what is considered a living wage in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, $16.20 is the minimum hourly wage needed to afford a basic lifestyle in the city, which is the lowest living wage in Ontario.

Jonathan Coulman, executive director of the Algoma Workforce Investment Corp., said the pandemic has left many employers scrambling to fill vacancies. He said this has led to businesses paying closer to a living wage in order to deal labour shortages.

"Whether or not it's being implemented by the provincial government or employers have already had to start increasing wages to remain competitive," said Coulman. "These things are already in play and I think employers are already starting to adapt."

Coulman said the added benefit of higher wages is people having more disposable income, which he says goes back into the local economy.