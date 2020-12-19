Along the main street in Calabogie, Ont., you’ll find three unique tributes. Handcrafted Christmas trees, either decorated with or entirely made up of crocheted granny squares, sit across from Calabogie Brewing Co.

They’re the work of members from the local Calabogie craft group, and the hours put into them pay tribute to a tough year in long-term care.

“We’re doing it in memory of all the people that passed away from COVID-19 in long-term care homes,” says Susan Gumbley, the organizer behind the crochet tree design.

To make the project a reality, Gumbley put out the call online, asking for handmade granny squares. The group received 700 of them, no two the same.

“Very unique, like the people it represents,” says Gumbley. “We want to remember [those who died] as the colourful and lively people that they were.”

Marjan Dae Jong, who had time to knit quite a few squares while in quarantine after she returned home from travelling, did much of the meticulous work.

“But then, all the squares kept coming in, so there was so many that I realized I could stop because we had over 700,” says Dae Jong. “I thought, 'Whoa, what am I going to do with all this?'”

Dae Jong then expanded the project, creating two full trees made entirely of crochet squares, as well as decorating a real tree with crochet ornaments and a skirt.

“I’m just trying to make ideas to bring everybody together,” says Dae Jong.

The crafty ladies aren’t finished with the squares yet either. After Christmas, they plan to repurpose the squares in blankets and quilts for local seniors.

“Plan for afterwards is, because the squares look like they are still in pretty good shape, and we still have more squares and more wool, we’re going to get another bunch of people together to make lap quilts for Bonnechere Manor,” says Gumbley. “They’ve already said ‘Yep, we want them.’”