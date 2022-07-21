Crops accelerating due to hot, humid conditions

Crops in many parts of Saskatchewan are advancing quickly due to hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks.

In the weekly crop report, the Ministry of Agriculture said despite rapid growth, many producers are experiencing heat blasting in their crops and are worried about yields.

The ministry said canola across the province has suffered because of the heat and humidity.

If the heat continues with minimal rainfall, the ministry said crops will be ready for harvest sooner than normal.

Provincially, the majority of fall cereals, spring cereals, oilseeds and pulse crops are at their normal development stage for this time of year.

The crop report said some areas have experienced damage as a result of hail, strong winds, lack of moisture, heat, flooding, grasshoppers and gophers.