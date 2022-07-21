Crops accelerating due to hot, humid conditions
Crops in many parts of Saskatchewan are advancing quickly due to hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks.
In the weekly crop report, the Ministry of Agriculture said despite rapid growth, many producers are experiencing heat blasting in their crops and are worried about yields.
The ministry said canola across the province has suffered because of the heat and humidity.
If the heat continues with minimal rainfall, the ministry said crops will be ready for harvest sooner than normal.
Provincially, the majority of fall cereals, spring cereals, oilseeds and pulse crops are at their normal development stage for this time of year.
The crop report said some areas have experienced damage as a result of hail, strong winds, lack of moisture, heat, flooding, grasshoppers and gophers.
-
La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious deathLa Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police sayPolice are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency processLaurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visitThe Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
-
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continuesThe defence lawyer for former a Vancouver Canuck has wrapped up his cross-examination of the woman who has accused Jake Virtanen of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and the Crown closed its case later in the afternoon.
-
Here's how much you'd need to earn per year to buy a home in VancouverA just-published report suggests those hoping to buy an average home in Vancouver need to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
-
Police seek Nanaimo woman who skipped court dateNanaimo RCMP have issued a warrant for a woman who missed a recent court date related to theft and breaching her probation.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approvalThe race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enoughThere is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.