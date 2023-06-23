Crosby homecoming: Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators to face-off in Halifax for NHL pre-season game

Maritime hockey fans will have the chance to welcome home three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby this fall, as his Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Ottawa Senators in Halifax.

Billed as the “Nova Scotia Showdown,” the two teams will take the ice for a NHL pre-season game at the Scotiabank Centre on Oct. 2.

The Scotiabank Centre announced Friday that tickets will be on sale to the general public on July 18.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available on July 17 for Halifax Mooseheads season ticket holders.

Over the years, Crosby has maintained a close connection to Nova Scotia, often seen frequenting his hometown of Cole Harbour during the off-season and even running a hockey school in the local rink.

