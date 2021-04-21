Cross-border manhunt resolved with arrest near Elk Valley, B.C.

U.S. officials, working in coordination with RCMP in southeastern B.C., have arrested a man they say crossed the border illegally.

Elk Valley RCMP first responded to an unfolding incident near the Roosville border crossing, in Grasmere, B.C., at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say additional police units were called to the area to assist American authorities in their search for a man that had crossed the border on foot.

The individual was reportedly distraught and was believed to be armed.

As a result, police treated the situation as a high-risk incident.

Approximately five hours later, U.S. officials confirmed the man had been arrested without incident near the border crossing.

There is no word on charges.