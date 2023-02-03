Cross-border tunnel traffic is up to start 2023
Traffic volumes at the Windsor-Detroit tunnel are increasing and getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.
According to Carolyn Brown, the CEO of Windsor-Detroit Borderlink, the tunnel saw 309,000 vehicles in January 2019.
Last month, 274,000 vehicles made the trip. It is a significant statistic indicative of a normalizing trend with respect to tunnel traffic.
In addition to an increase in the volume of tunnel traffic, the cost of tolls jumped on the American side by one dollar U.S. In Canada, the toll went up 25 cents.
The reason Brown said is increasing maintenance costs of the tunnel’s infrastructure.
Brown does not see the toll increase as a deterrent to travel. In fact, she is encouraged by the number of people crossing the border to shop and attend events.
"I think the Leafs were playing the Wings and traffic here reminded me of the days when we had the cross-border shopping peaks,” said Brown.
“So, there clearly is that demand,” she added. “People are waiting for the right events to cross."
For more information about the tunnel, cross-border requirements and tolls, you can visit the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel website.
