Interest in the Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic Ski Club has increased in popularity this season, as more people try out new outdoor activities.

The cross country ski and biathlon club located in Lumsden has seen a surge in interest in 2020.

“We actually had to increase some of our range and stuff just for more targets,” Chris Selinger, the club’s head coach, said. “There’s been a bit more growth in the younger age, which is a perfect thing as they move their way up.”

The club opened six years ago. Now with thirty targets on its shooting range, it can host major Western Canadian competitions.

However, the lack of flurries the past few years has caused some worries. This season, the club raised almost $48,000 through grants, raffles and donations, allowing it to purchase a snow machine.

“Knowing that we can have snow here all season for the practicing and for races in the future is a really big positive,” Selinger said.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, the club hit the bullseye. There are many kilometers of skiing trails in the area. Plus, three meters of physical distancing is always required when shooting on the biathlon range.

“With rifles on your back it’s maybe a little intimidating to get too close,” Selinger laughed.