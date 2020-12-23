An area near Fort Calgary has been transformed into a groomed, kilometre-long cross-country skiing loop and is now open to the public at no charge.

The EV (East Village) Nordic Loop covers a section of the park located to the north and west of Fort Calgary.

Organizers ask that skiers visit the loop by themselves or with members of their household in accordance with the current provincial public health measures.

There are no lights along the track and skiers are encouraged to wear headlamps at night.

The groomed trail is designed for skiers only and other park users — including pedestrians, cyclists, dog walkers and snowshoers — are asked to use the path next to the trail.