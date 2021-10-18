Cross memorial honours lives lost to COVID-19, demands government accountability

A memorial display created by a community member in Regina honours the lives lost to COVID-19 and demands accountability from the provincial government.

Clinton Ackerman installed 127 crosses on the northwest lawn of the Legislative Building to represent those who died of COVId-19 between July 11 and Oct. 1, 2021. A letter to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was hung on a few of the crosses.

Ackerman explained in the letterthat his memorial serves two purposes - the first,to honour the lives lost.

“They were people with families, friends, and loved ones, whose loss will be felt for years and generations to come. They are not a number, nor are they ‘the unvaccinated’, they are missed, loved, and cherished,” the letter reads.

“The second purpose is to remind you, Scott Moe, of the cost of your ignorance and inability to lead our province in service of the people who live here. The loss represented here was preventable.”

The letter demands an apology from the premier and the replacement of Paul Merriman as minister of health.

In a statement to CTV News, the Government of Saskatchewan offered condolences to those who have lost someone to COVID-19 but did not acknowledge the display or the letter to the premier.

“This is why it is critical that all eligible Saskatchewan residents get vaccinated,” the province said in an email.

“Getting vaccinated is also about protecting those around you who may be vulnerable, such as people with underlying health conditions and children under 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.”

In Saskatchewan, there are 335 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 85 in the ICU – breaking the record of 84 patients set Sunday.

Of the 335 patients, 254 – 76 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

Premier Scott Moe confirmed Monday morning the province will send six ICU patients to Ontario and request staffing assistance from the federal government.



