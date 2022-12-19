Crossbow, $50K in drugs, cash seized during traffic stop: Woodstock police

Three people are facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of $50,000 worth of illicit drugs and cash, and a crossbow during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, police said at approximately midnight on Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Blossom Park Road and Devonshire Avenue. Further investigation by officers and the Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of the driver and two passengers.

Police said as a result of the investigation, $47,590 worth of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone, along with $4,145 in Canadian currency and a crossbow, was seized by law enforcement.

Three people have since been charged for their alleged involvement.

A 31-year-old woman from Ingersoll, Ont. has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 41-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two (2) counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

Two (2) counts of Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Three (3) counts of failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The three accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.