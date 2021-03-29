Crossbow, drugs seized as police lay more than 100 charges in ongoing investigation

A crossbow and a sawed-off shotgun were just a couple of the weapons officers seized along with an unknown amount of illegal drugs as police issue 130 charges as a result of an ongoing investigation that stemmed from a police pursuit in Midland last week.

Provincial police executed search warrants where officers were able to seize several loaded firearms, including a fully loaded sawed-off shotgun, two rifles, and a crossbow.

Police also seized what they believe to be Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin, along with drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of Canadian Currency.

Six people, including two Collingwood residents and a Barrie woman, have been arrested and now face several charges. All six remain in custody, awaiting to appear before a virtual bail court at a future date.

The initial incident occurred on March 24 around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 12 and Rosemount Road in Midland after officers tried to stop a car they say was travelling "in an erratic manner at a high rate of speed."

After an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vehicle with a spike belt, police called off the pursuit for safety reasons. However, officers were able to locate the vehicle at a Midland residence, where several arrests were made.