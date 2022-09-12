iHeartRadio

Crossbow, rifle, machete seized during Medicine Hat traffic stop

Weapons seized during a Sept. 9 traffic stop in Medicine Hat involving a man wanted on warrants. (supplied/MHPS)

A man wanted on warrants was arrested during a Friday evening traffic stop in Medicine Hat where several weapons were found in his vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect who is "known to police" at around 6 p.m. and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

  • A rifle;
  • A crossbow;
  • A machete;
  • Knives; and,
  • A pellet pistol.

The accused, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with:

  • Careless storage of a firearm;
  • Possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle;
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon (machete); and,
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon. (crossbow)

He remained in custody ahead of his bail hearing.

