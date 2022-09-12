Crossbow, rifle, machete seized during Medicine Hat traffic stop

A man wanted on warrants was arrested during a Friday evening traffic stop in Medicine Hat where several weapons were found in his vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect who is "known to police" at around 6 p.m. and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

A rifle;

A crossbow;

A machete;

Knives; and,

A pellet pistol.

The accused, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm;

Possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a dangerous weapon (machete); and,

Possession of a prohibited weapon. (crossbow)

He remained in custody ahead of his bail hearing.