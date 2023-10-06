Crossbow seized by Regina police during recent traffic stop
Two Regina men are facing weapons charges after police pulled over a vehicle with a crossbow in plain sight early Friday morning.
According to a Regina police news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of Lorne Street N around 2:35 Friday morning, where a crossbow was in plain view and a gun along with ammunition was also found.
Police said they also located a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were jointly charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, police said.
The 23-year-old suspect was also charged with 12 counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, the release said.
The 36-year-old accused was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a scheduled substance, according to Regina police.
Both suspects appeared in court Friday afternoon.
