Crossbow seized by Regina police during recent traffic stop

Two Regina men are facing weapons charges after police pulled over a vehicle with a crossbow in plain sight early Friday morning.

According to a Regina police news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of Lorne Street N around 2:35 Friday morning, where a crossbow was in plain view and a gun along with ammunition was also found.

Police said they also located a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were jointly charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, police said.

The 23-year-old suspect was also charged with 12 counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, the release said.

The 36-year-old accused was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a scheduled substance, according to Regina police.

Both suspects appeared in court Friday afternoon.