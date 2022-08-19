'Crosses all genres and all ages': Sask Expo Regina returns in-person after 2-year hiatus

The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo is returning to Regina this weekend after a two-year hiatus from the in-person event.

Mike Fisher, creator and owner of the expo, said while there was a virtual event during the pandemic, the camaraderie was missing.

“The real happiness or the real joy of the expo is getting together with fellow nerds and people that love the same things that you do,” he said.

Fans can expect to see or take part in a costume showcase, meet celebrity guests, artists, and cosplayers, play games, and more. Fisher said there will be something for everyone.

“Whether it’s a five year old that’s just so mindblown to see a Spiderman walking by 20 feet away… all the way up to Lego users, board game lovers, there’s a lot of those. We have the 501st legion coming, they do all the Star Wars stuff,” he said.

Guests include actor Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Avengers), voice actor Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption II), and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead), as well as TikTokers Leroy & Leroy and DC Comics artist Tom Grummett.

There will also be over 40 vendors at the event as well as around 70 artists displaying and selling their work.

Fisher said while many people may think of groups in Star Trek costumes when a fan expo comes to mind, the event is meant to celebrate all entertainment and pop culture.

“It crosses all genres and all ages, it’s something for people that love entertainment in some form,” he said. “I think we really saw an increase in that during COVID, where a lot of people, that’s all they had, or just even the comfort.”

“It’s the creativity really, that’s kind of the heart of it is in all of those facets, whether it’s TV, movies, art, voice acting, I just love the creativity.”

The costume showcase will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and anyone is welcome to take part. In the past, there has been a costume contest and judging, but it was decided to make it a bit more casual this year.

“We actually did it in Saskatoon and people loved it. People could decide last minute, they didn’t feel intimidated and that’s really what we want is people to see a 12-year-old have their costume and have like, 400 people clapping for them, it’s pretty unreal,” Fisher said.

“It’s so cool to see because some people work on these costumes all year long.”

Fisher said it’s important Regina has this kind of event because it brings people together.

“Yes, it’s awesome to meet a celebrity, it’s awesome to meet an artist or get some art but it’s just so cool to have that sense of community,” he said.

The event will be taking place at the International Trade Centre (ITC) at Evraz Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door for cash only.

Kids 10 and under are free with an adult and family passes are $45 at the door.

For more information, you can visit the expo’s website.