Crossfield man killed in Tuesday crash north of Calgary
RCMP say a man has died and a woman was sent to hospital following a serious crash between Calgary and Crossfield, Alta. on Tuesday.
Airdrie RCMP, along with EMS and the Crossfield Fire Department, responded to the incident at about noon.
"The collision occurred at approximately 11:57 a.m., at the intersection of Hwy 2A and Dickson Stevenson Trail (south of Crossfield)," RCMP said in a release.
"An SUV turned northbound onto Highway 2A from Dickson Stevenson Trail when it was struck by a commercial vehicle that was travelling southbound on Highway 2A."
While officials initially shut down the intersection, it has since been reopened.
RCMP say the driver of the SUV, man from Crossfield, died in the crash, and a woman, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The victims have not been named.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.
Drugs, alcohol and road conditions are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.
The town of Crossfield is located roughly 30 kilometres north of Calgary.
