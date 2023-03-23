Crossing guards recognized in North Bay on appreciation day

Wednesday marks Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, a day to thank crossing guards who make sure children cross the street safely.

Whether it's -30 or pouring rain outside, crossing guard Cory Potter is always at his intersection of Norman Avenue and Connaught Avenue.

"It's a community service every day and seeing all those smiling faces of the kids really makes it worth getting up early," said Potter said, who started the job a few months ago.

When he's patrolling his intersection located between two schools, he waves at drivers reminding them to slow down in the school zone. Unfortunately, some inattentive drivers frustrate him.

"But generally, the people are pretty good at understanding that when I hold that stop sign up, you better stop," Potter said.

The City of North Bay, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and the Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Service paid homage at city hall Wednesday morning to the 17 crossing guards who currently work busy intersections.

"Not every student takes transportation," said student transportation service executive director Chuck Seguin.

“A lot of them walk and there are spots where they absolutely need that trusted assistance.”

The organizations presented them with certificates and larger, light-up stop signs.

"This is actually great especially on a foggy day or a day with crazy weather," said crossing guard Elizabeth Tremblay, showing off the new handheld sign.

"It can get bad where I am."

Anyone interested in being a crossing guard can contact the municipality they live in.

"In any community where parents are feeling apprehensive about their children crossing streets safely, it's worth a call to the municipality to have the area reviewed," said Seguin.

"There are standards the municipality will follow."

Potter is grateful for the recognition and said he has the best job in the world.

"We care about the kids, No. 1," he said.