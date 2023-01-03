Crossing the Windsor-Detroit border just got more expensive

Tolls will cost you more next time you cross at either the Ambassador Bridge or the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The toll for a passenger vehicle on the bridge going from Canada into the United States went up to $9.25. That’s up from a previous rate of $8 Canadian.

Paying in U.S. dollars, the rate from the U.S. to Canada is now $7 US, up from a previous toll of $6 US.

In a letter posted to the bridge company's website, CEO Dan Stamper says more than $100-million has been invested in the Ambassador Bridge over the past five years to prolong its life for another century.

Tolls are also up on the Canadian side of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Ltd. CEO Carolyn Brown says the toll rate increased 25 cents on Jan.1.

The current posted toll rate is $6.75 for all electronic methods of payment.