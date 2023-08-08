Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
This is the first bird to test positive for WNV in Grey-Bruce this year. As of Aug. 2, no human cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease have been reported in Ontario or Canada in 2023.
The virus can be transmitted to humans by a mosquito bite if the mosquito has first bitten an infected bird.
GBHU officials said the best way to prevent WNV is to protect yourself from mosquito bites by:
- Using insect repellant containing DEET or Icaridin;
- Wearing light-coloured long pants and long sleeves, socks and a hat when outdoors;
- Reducing mosquito habitats near the home by eliminating standing water in flowerpots, eavestroughs, etc.; and
- Ensuring door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.
