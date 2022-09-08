Crow in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus

An American Crow has positive for West Nile virus, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Thursday.

It's the first time that the virus has been confirmed in the area since 2018.

“In our service area this year, there have been no confirmed cases of people being infected with the virus or mosquitoes carrying the virus," Jon Groulx, a manager in Public Health’s Health protection division, said in a news release.

"However, this positive bird reminds us that although the overall risk of a person becoming infected is low, the virus is still present … Therefore, taking precautions to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus is important."

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes get the virus by feeding on infected birds. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms while others may experience mild symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands.

In very rare cases, the health unit said the infection can affect the central nervous system and cause serious symptoms.

"Late summer is typically the time of greatest risk for contracting West Nile virus," Public Health said.

"Mosquitoes can carry higher levels of the virus at this time, and this is when people might not be as careful about protecting themselves from mosquito bites."

To protect you and your family, the health unit advises residents to:

• Install or repair screens. Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having well-fitting screens on all your windows and doors.

• Remove standing water from around your home where mosquitoes can breed.

• Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks when outside, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Anyone with concerns about a dead bird can contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at -866-673-4781.

For more information, call 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or click here.