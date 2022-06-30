Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in Barrie

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.

"I'm so happy that so many people were able to come, and so many people are in support of this movement," Taylor Rice, a rally organizer.

The rally began at city hall and moved to Meridan Square, where demonstrators spoke to the crowd.

Organizers say they're also hoping their voices can be heard to improve access to abortions for all Canadians.

"I think the community is saying its message loud and clear that we are not going to stand for a roll back of abortion rights in this country," said Barrie City councillor Keenan Aylwin.

Similar protests have been arranged across Ontario, including outside the American embassy.

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1988 due to a landmark decision in which the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a federal law. Since then, there's been no legislation that was ever passed to replace it.