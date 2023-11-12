Crowd gathers in North Bay to urge for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

In North Bay on Sunday, more than 50 demonstrators rallied in front of MP Anthony Rota's office on Main Street West to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to urge for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Organized by the North Bay Peace Alliance – the rally was one of 50 in various locations across the country calling for a pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip for a renewal of humanitarian aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the urgent ceasefire calls unless it includes the release of nearly 240 hostages held by Hamas.

War in the region began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel killing about 1,200 people.

Israel retaliated with daily air and land strikes. Hamas-run health authorities have said the death toll in the territory has topped 11,000.

"Peace is not a one-sided venture,” said Brennain Lloyd, with the North Bay Peace Alliance.

“War is sometimes is. So we're calling on all parties and all countries to support a ceasefire now.”

Lloyd said she thinks the abandonment of any sort of rules of engagement in the conflict has been both shocking and heartbreaking.