Crowd shows best behaviour at night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light

It appears fireworks fans were on their best behaviour at day two of Vancouver's Celebration of Light.

Police say there were relatively few incidents in English Bay Wednesday night during the festivities.

It was the perfect evening for the event with clear skies and warm temperatures as Team Canada put on a dazzling display.

The Yukon-based Midnight Sun fireworks team took centre stage, performing in front of tens of thousands in the crowd.

It followed team Japan’s opening night performance on Saturday.

The Canadian team said its aim was to surprise viewers and give them a show they'd never forget.

“That’s the biggest fireworks I’ve ever seen, that was unreal,” said a man visiting from Calgary.

His enthusiasm was echoed by many other attendees.

“We’ve been away for like two years and this is a great comeback for this city. I’m so stoked, I love Vancouver, I love this city, I love fireworks,” said a man as he left the beach with his friends.

The show lasted about half an hour and Vancouver police say most of the crowd behaved once again.

“So this evening there were a few minor disruptions and a few arrests for minor issues,” said Const. Tania Visintin following the performance.

“There were a few lost children that thankfully they were reunited with their family, but all in all a good evening."

Crews worked through the night, using heavy machinery, to clean up garbage left behind.

Team Spain will be the final performance on Saturday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach