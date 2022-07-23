Crowds enjoy summer festivals across the national capital region

Festival season is back in full swing in the national capital region.

From beer to live music, the 11th edition of Gatineau’s FestiBiere is underway, welcoming thousands over the next two weekends.

"It feels amazing, honestly," said Syobhan Petrien who brought her family out to the heart of Old Hull. "It feels fun to bring our kid with us and enjoy the outdoors again."

Serving up more than 100 local beers on tap, this festival is a long time coming after COVID-19 restrictions put a pause on full range festivals for two years.

"Last year we were limited with 500 people on site," said organizer Alex van Dieren. "Where now we have more room, the site is bigger and we see a lot of happy people."

That energy could also be felt across the river as the Chinatown Night Market welcomed hundreds of people for day two, serving up Asian delicacies. Organizers say the crowds are expected to grow well into the night.

Over on Sparks Street, the Ottawa Asian Fest brought buzz and big crowds to the pedestrian strip Friday night. It’s the first time the group set up shop on this street near Parliament Hill, offering up their own specialty street food and entertainment until Sunday.

For many, this weekend was their first festival of the season but definitely not the last.

"This was such a good way to kick off festivals and get us in the mood to check out more," said Rachael Attewell.

"Two years in the making, it’s about time," said Robin Joly. "Now it’s time to relax and have a nice beer."