Crowds gather for unsanctioned UWindsor homecoming parties

Police were present as University of Windsor students hosted homecoming gatherings in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor)

Students at the University of Windsor hosted their own homecoming parties Saturday night.

Crowds could be seen gathered on Randolph Avenue near Wyandotte Avenue West around 9 p.m.

Hundreds of students attended the unsanctioned street party despite requests from police and university officials to stay at home.

However, police say students were cooperative and did not block off streets or caused any disturbances.

