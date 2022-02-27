Crowfest: Celebration of the crow planned for Chatham-Kent this fall

There’s a new festival coming to Chatham-Kent this fall.

The inaugural Crowfest is planned for October, 2022.

According to the website, Crowfest is a celebration of the crow.

“While crows are in Chatham-Kent year round, they are very noticeable in the month of October. The crow, in most cultures, represents luck or wisdom,” said a statement on the Crowfest website.

There is expected to be daily activities in downtown Chatham leading up to the main events on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

Friday, Oct.14 is expected to feature a main event catering to the youth of Chatham-Kent. During the day of Saturday Oct. 15, there will be various family activities. The evening will consist of many activities that will include a live concert that will feature “crow” themed bands and hits (for example: Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, Black Crows).