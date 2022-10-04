Crown and defence agree upon sentence for driver in triple-fatal crash

A Windsor man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to a triple-fatal collision appeared in court Tuesday where a sentence of two years in jail was agreed upon.

In a joint submission, the Crown and defence agreed upon a suggested two years in jail, along with a 10 –year driving ban for the accused, Jovanpreet Singh.

Singh pleaded guilty in June to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Court heard on Oct. 4 2019 around 1 a.m. Singh, who was 22 at the time, was driving more than 200km/h near Petrolia, Ont. when he lost control and his BMW crashed into a tree.

Three of his coworkers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger was also hurt.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Singh was found wandering near the scene of the crash where he identified himself as a passenger.

After witnesses identified him as the driver, Singh confessed the next day.

The Crown and defence say the agreed-upon sentence would serve as sufficient deterrence for Singh or anyone else who might think to make similar choices behind the wheel.

Singh, an international student from India, will likely have his status revoked due to the offences.

He will be formally sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Jan. 5, 2023.