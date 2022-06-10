iHeartRadio

Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault

The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.

A judge found Sylvester Ukabam, a gastroenterologist, not guilty of all charges in May.

In his decision, Justice Brian Scherman said the Crown had not discharged the burden of proof to prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The file obtained from Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal said the Crown wishes to appeal, saying the trial judge erred at law by:

  • Dismissing the Crown’s application to admit similar fact evidence
  • Failing to consider the totality of the evidence
  • Speculating about matters not in evidence

The Crown said parties will file written arguments with the Court of Appeal and a hearing date will be set.

CTV News has reached out to the defence for comment.

Crown appeals counsel Kelly Kaip filed the notice on June 6.

A court date to determine if the appeal can proceed has not been scheduled.

