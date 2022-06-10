Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
A judge found Sylvester Ukabam, a gastroenterologist, not guilty of all charges in May.
In his decision, Justice Brian Scherman said the Crown had not discharged the burden of proof to prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.
The file obtained from Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal said the Crown wishes to appeal, saying the trial judge erred at law by:
- Dismissing the Crown’s application to admit similar fact evidence
- Failing to consider the totality of the evidence
- Speculating about matters not in evidence
The Crown said parties will file written arguments with the Court of Appeal and a hearing date will be set.
CTV News has reached out to the defence for comment.
Crown appeals counsel Kelly Kaip filed the notice on June 6.
A court date to determine if the appeal can proceed has not been scheduled.
