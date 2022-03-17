Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence

A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.

Greg Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

She was last seen six years ago leaving her family farm to haul gravel near Kenaston, Sask.

Fertuck told undercover police, whom he thought were his friends, that he shot Sheree at a gravel pit.

Sheree’s body has never been found.

Fertuck’s trial is in a voir dire — a trial within a trial — to determine the admissibility of evidence.

The Crown wrapped its case in October but is now applying to reopen the voir dire to put forward new evidence.

The nature of the evidence has not been disclosed by lawyers.

“This is to ensure trial fairness for Mr. Fertuck, as the evidence is the subject of a Crown application to reopen the voir dire which is still pending,” Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss wrote in an email.

A judge is set to hear the Crown’s application on April 29.