Crown contemplating charges in toppling of statues at Manitoba legislature

The Winnipeg Police Service has sent the findings of its investigation into the toppling of two statues on the Manitoba legislative grounds on Canada Day to the Crown attorney’s office to determine if charges will be laid.

Winnipeg Police Service Constable Dani McKinnon confirmed to CTV News the file was forwarded to the Crown for review.

The statues of two queens were torn down by protesters on the Manitoba legislature grounds on July 1, 2021.

The statues were tied with ropes and hauled to the ground during a demonstration over the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools.

The statue of Queen Victoria that sat near the main entrance to the legislature grounds had its head removed. The head was recovered the next day from the Assiniboine River.

A smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth located close to the lieutenant governor's residence was toppled but left largely intact.

In July, Brian Pallister, who was then serving as Manitoba Premier, said assessments of the damage were ongoing and plans were in place to rebuild them.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government confirmed the file from WPS had been received.

As for the statues, the spokesperson said their future remains unclear.

“Damages were extensive and given the unique nature of the casting and the process to fix we are continuing to work with a specialist bronze caster to explore repair options,” the statement said.

“As repair and costing options are ongoing, no decision can be made yet regarding the future of the statues.”

- With files from The Canadian Press