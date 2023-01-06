Crown push to ignore Métis man's heritage at sentencing 'highly problematic,' B.C. court finds

An argument put forward by prosecutors that a Métis man's heritage should carry little weight at sentencing because he is disconnected from his Indigenous culture was "deeply flawed" and "highly problematic," B.C.'s highest court ruled this week.

David Jonathan Michael Kehoe was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault after the Crown convinced his judge the Gladue principles – which allow courts to consider the unique circumstances of Indigenous offenders, sometimes resulting in shorter sentences – were not applicable in his case.

Part of their argument was that Kehoe's non-Indigenous father and stepfather bore much of the blame for his troubled upbringing. The court heard Kehoe's father abandoned him, and that his stepfather both used and trafficked drugs, creating a dysfunctional home environment where substance abuse and criminal activity were normalized.

But the Crown also highlighted the fact that neither Kehoe nor his mother attended residential school, and neither was raised with Indigenous cultural practices.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected that argument in strong terms, describing the cultural disconnect experienced by Kehoe and many others as the intended result of the government's colonial history and assimilationist policies.

"In the absence of policies specifically designed to disconnect Indigenous people from their communities, cultures and supports, the appellant stood a much better chance of being raised in a stable and functional environment where his heritage was celebrated and where he would develop pro-social and community-oriented values," Justice Leonard Marchard wrote on behalf of the three-judge appeals panel.

Using that disconnect against him "penalizes Mr. Kehoe for the success of those destructive policies," Marchand added.

The court heard Kehoe's crime was serious – an unprovoked attack that threatened the victim's life – and the panel accepted the trial judge's determination that the offender would be a danger to society without rehabilitation.

But a proper application of Gladue principles must diminish Kehoe's moral culpability, the panel found, ordering that his sentence be reduced by one year.

"The hardest sentencing decisions involve offenders who have committed serious offences but have a reduced level of moral blameworthiness," Marchand wrote.

"I, like the trial judge, hope that Mr. Kehoe will take advantage of the culturally appropriate programs available in federal correctional facilities to continue his efforts at rehabilitation."