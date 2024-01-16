Crown pushes for convicted child predator's bail to be revoked

Warning: Readers may find the content in this article disturbing and triggering.

A convicted child predator from Clearview Township made a court appearance in Barrie on Tuesday as the Crown argued to have his bail revoked and have him deemed a dangerous offender.

Anthony Holtorf was found guilty in November of criminal harassment and trying to abduct young girls playing at an Angus park in March 2019.

Holtorf didn't want to comment on his conviction outside the courthouse, telling CTV News, "I just want to be left alone."

The 36-year-old has been out on bail for years after the court heard he tried to lure 12-year-old girls into his car to play a "taste test game" with him.

The girls, whose identities remain protected under a publication ban, testified Holtorf offered one of them money and candy to try and persuade her to leave her friends and join him in his car. He even told the girl he had a child around her age and that they would get along.

Investigators described finding several "disturbing" items in a backpack in Holtorf's car, including a neck collar attached to a metal chain, a metal whip, pre-knotted ropes, four sets of Velcro restraints and condoms.

Despite Holtorf's lawyer trying to have the evidence deemed inadmissible, arguing the search was unreasonable and violated Holtorf's rights, Justice Annette Casullo disagreed and allowed the evidence to be used against him.

The judge found Holtorf had "taken concrete steps to commit the offence of abduction."

On Tuesday, his lawyer noted her client hadn't violated his bail conditions.

He had been acquitted on similar charges in 2022 when the judge deemed the evidence insufficient to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Holtorf is scheduled to return to court next week to find out if he will remain out on bail or be taken into custody to await sentencing.