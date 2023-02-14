Crown seeks 4.5 years for former runaway teacher convicted of child pornography

Former London, Ont. high school Dustin Epp, 48, appeared briefly in court on Tuesday for what was supposed to be his sentencing hearing.

However, Epp who represents himself and is in custody at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, was given more time to review disclosure from the Crown.

Last fall, the former computer science teacher pleaded guilty to a number of charges including voyeurism, child pornography and sexual interference involving a student.

After failing to appear for his original sentencing hearing on Jan. 17, he went on the lam and was eventually tracked down six days later in a hotel in Sudbury and brought back to London.

On Tuesday, Crown Attorney Meredith Gardiner told the court what her intentions were for sentencing and said, “I would agree to a joint submission of four-and-a-half years.”

She added, “I hope he [Epp] is ready to proceed as soon as possible.”

The matter which is before Justice Kevin McHugh is now expected to go ahead on Feb. 22.