Crown seeks significant sentence for OPP officer convicted of sexual assault

At a sentencing hearing in Brockville Wednesday, the Crown argued an "exemplary sentence" was warranted for the OPP officer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and videotaping it given "all the aggravating features at play."

Jason Redmond was found guilty in February.

Crown attorney Peter Napier asked the judge to consider a prison sentence in the range of five to seven years.

Redmond’s lawyer suggested a sentence in a federal penitentiary of two to three years.

Redmond will be sentenced mid-June.