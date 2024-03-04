Crown wants 8-year sentence for man accused of posing as cop in deadly attack on senior in Vancouver
One of the men charged in the death of a 78-year-old Vancouver woman sat silently in a courtroom Monday, rocking back and forth, as lawyers argued how long he should serve behind bars.
Sandy Jack Parisian was originally scheduled to go to trial, but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Crown prosecutors played video clips for the judge that showed two men dressed in what looked like police jackets, inside and outside of a home in Vancouver’s Little Mountain neighbourhood, in January, 2021
The surveillance footage also showed the men searching through the living room.
The judge heard that when police arrived later that day the victim, Usha Singh, who lived alone, was found lying on the bathroom floor.
“She was unable to speak clearly and could only answer yes or no,” said a Crown prosecutor. “She had significant injuries to her head. She had black eyes and was bleeding from her head, ears and nose.”
Singh was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.
They are seeking an eight-year sentence for Parisian.
Another man is accused of murder in the case and is scheduled to go on trial in May.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their livesA couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.