Crown will not pursue sexual assault charges against Victoria driving instructor

The BC Prosecution Service will not pursue charges against a well-known Victoria driving school instructor and newspaper columnist who had been accused of sexual assault.

Steve Wallace, owner of Wallace Driving School, had been under police investigation related to three allegations of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but the prosecution service now says the accusations against him do not meet the standard for a criminal offence.

"After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative agency Crown counsel concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed," the prosecution service said in a statement.

The allegations against Wallace initially surfaced on a sexual assault survivors website.

Information about supports for survivors of sexual assault in Victoria can be found at vicpd.ca/webelieveyou.