The Crown prosecutor in a high-profile murder case says he will seek an adult sentence for the teen accused in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer if the now 18-year-old is convicted.

At a bail hearing Tuesday, prosecutor Doug Taylor also said he is opposing bail for the younger of two young men charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett during a New Year's Eve traffic stop.

“Simply put, the Crown’s position is that the young person ought to be detained for both the safety and the protection of the public and to maintain confidence in the administration of justice,” Taylor said outside court Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Kaysi Fagan argued detention is not necessary.

Even though the younger of the accused turned 18 last week, his identity remains protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said Harnett was hit and dragged by an SUV during a traffic stop in Falconridge on New Year’s Eve.

Paramedics and fellow officers tried to revive the 37-year-old officer — a 12-year veteran of the force — but he was pronounced dead in hospital nearly an hour later.

The alleged driver — who was 17-year-old at the time and can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — and 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman, who police allege was the passenger in the SUV, turned themselves into police on New Year’s Day.

The younger accused has since turned 18.

Under Canadian law, a first-degree murder charge is automatic in the death of a police officer, but requires proof of intent for a conviction.

The bail hearing will continue Wednesday morning.

“It’s a complicated case with a lot at stake and a lot of evidence,” said Taylor.

Youth court Judge Steve Lipton has indicated he will reserve his decision.

Abdulrahman’s case returns to court next month. His lawyer said a bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.