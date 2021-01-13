Crowsnest Pass RCMP are investigating the weekend death of a 31-year-old mountain climber.

RCMP officers were notified Saturday around 6:30 p.m. and were dispatched to an area on Crowsnest Mountain known as 'the chutes' to investigate reports of an injured climber.

A group of 10, including members of the Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek Search and Rescue conducted a search to a base point, at which point four members of the Pincher Creek Search and Rescue carried on into more rugged terrain, until high winds and darkness forced them to turn back.

On Sunday morning, Kananaskis Country Public Safety, which has alpine and long line rescue capabilities, located the climber, who had succumbed to his injuries. The deceased male was transported from the mountain to the medical examiner's office.

Police believe the rugged terrain, combined with high wind, ice and snow were all factors in the incident.

The man was climbing alone. His name will not be released.