'Cruel, selfish and evil': Kitchener family traumatized after anti-Asian hate crime

A Kitchener family says they are traumatized after an anti-Asian hate crime over the weekend.

Police say the incident is violent, troubling and "deeply disturbing."

The family, who live on Siebert Avenue, say they woke up around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning to their windows being smashed by rocks with messages on them.

One reads in part "you bring COVID, move out."

"The culprit's actions were cruel, selfish and evil," the family, who asked not to be identified, said in a statement to CTV News. "These are not Canadian values. There are children who have been traumatized by these actions."

The family's statement continued: "We hope the loved ones of those responsible never have to experience this terror. We are experiencing a pandemic of hate, so please continue to help and care for each other."

Const. Andre Johnson with Waterloo regional police said the anti-Asian hate messages written on the rocks were "both offensive and threatening."

Neighbours of the family say they're shocked by the hate crime.

"How do you explain that to a young child? Because I know there is a young child in that family," said neighbour Taylor Lodge. "I don't understand why people have such hate in their heart for a reason that literally this family had nothing to do with, had no control of."

Police are stressing these kinds of targeted attacks will not be tolerated in Waterloo Region and are urging anyone with information, including security footage, to come forward.

"It's troubling, it's deeply disturbing, and we will do everything that we can to find those who are responsible," Johnson said.