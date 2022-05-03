Cruise ship docks in Nanaimo for maintenance work

A large cruise ship anchored in the Harbour City will be there for about a week as it uses the Nanaimo cruise ship terminal for a preparatory technical visit.

The vessel, the Silver Muse, does not have any passengers on board but it does have a full complement of crew who will be using this week to fix anything that needs to be prepared or replaced inside the ship.

The one-week stay is in preparation of the upcoming Alaskan cruise ship season for Silversea Cruises.

The Nanaimo Port Authority tell CTV News that it is working hard to re-establish a connection with Silversea Cruises to bring back the Silver Muse as part of a regular visit to the city, saying it's "the perfect sized vessel for Nanaimo."

The last time the Silver Muse was in Nanaimo was during a regular cruise ship visit in 2019.

The port authority is hopeful to have cruise ships, filled with passengers, back in the Harbour City sometime in 2023 or 2024.