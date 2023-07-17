Cruise ship makes stop in Churchill
A luxury cruise ship has made a stop in the town of Churchill.
On Sunday at 6 a.m., the ‘Silver Endeavour’ arrived at the Port of Churchill, marking an important moment for the rail-connected, deep-water Arctic seaport.
The ship will be in port for a number of days, giving the 250 guests and staff a chance to enjoy Churchill. The stopover will also allow for a crew change and the ship to be resupplied.
“This ship in Port is great news for Churchill, Manitoba, and for our local businesses and economy,” said Brendan McEwan, president of the Churchill Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.
“Polar bear season in the late fall has always been busy, but our goal is to grow tourism in additional parts of the year including spring, summer and during our great winter northern lights season.”
The ‘Silver Endeavour,’ owned by Silversea, has eight public decks and a guest capacity of 220 people.
Silversea has confirmed sailings to Churchill in both 2024 and 2025.
-
85 cattle stolen from Alberta ranch in November still not foundMounties north of Edmonton are hoping tips from the public will help them find 85 cattle and whoever stole them nearly eight months ago.
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theftWindsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
-
Indigenous leaders say they do not accept premier's comments on landfill searchIndigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of women can be done safely and must go ahead.
-
BC Ferries cancels 2 sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, warns more may be called offBC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria Monday and warned further departures may be in peril due to a mechanical issue.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crashFive people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
RARE VIDEO: Mike Vernon playing in Sask. long before his NHL daysMike Vernon is one of several new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame, but long before he played at the elite level of the NHL, he was grinding it out in junior.
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
-
Chaudiere Crossing to be closed to vehicles until SeptemberThe federal government has announced it is extending a closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles.