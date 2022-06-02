Cruise ship sails into Midland, bringing a boost to local businesses

A passenger ship cruised into the harbour in Midland on Thursday for the first time this year, providing a financial boost for businesses that have struggled throughout the pandemic.

The Pearl Mist is a 210-passenger ship that offers scenic views of the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay.

It's been two years since the Pearl Mist cruised the Great Lakes. This charter has 150 guests on board excited to be back.

Pearl Seas Cruises offers a seven-night and 11-night Great Lakes and Georgian Bay cruise, beginning in Toronto and making stops in Midland and Parry Sound.

The ship set sail from Toronto on Sunday for the first cruise of the season.

Crew members say there are a number of locations that they are unable to visit this year.

"It's been challenging but also exciting to add new options to the itinerary," says Kristen Lambert, manager of Guest Programs at the Pearl Mist.

The town of Midland says businesses suffered tremendously during the pandemic. Andy Campbell, Executive Director of Infrastructure and Environment at the Town of Midland, says that the ship will help with economic recovery.

"Midland needs tourism. It drives a lot of economic development in town," Campbell says. "We're really excited that all the people that come to town will spend their money and come back because they've had a great experience here."

Local vendors feel the same way. Jiyu Silk Art co-owner Shelley Robillard says the pandemic was extremely difficult on her small business.

But with tourism season here, things are looking up.

"We were popular enough the previous years that the Pearl Mist was here, that they contacted the town of Midland and asked us

to come back every time," says Robillard.

"We love when the Pearl Mist comes, everyone is so friendly and nice," she adds.

Ten cruises are set to stop in Midland until mid-September.

More information on the cruise line can be found here.