Cruise ship season is full steam ahead, bringing thousands of visitors to Halifax

Cruise ship business is now full steam ahead as the calendar flips to September.

Six ships in total will call on Halifax this weekend, two of which pulled into port Friday morning, bringing more than 6,000 passengers from around the world with them.

“September and October is our peak seasons. So, we’re getting into the demand and we have about 65 per cent left, averaging about 100 remaining calls between now and the first week of November,” says Jessica Norman, the marine operations manager for the Port of Halifax.

For the month of September alone, 52 cruises are scheduled to arrive in Halifax.

“We love cruising,” says passenger Melanie Gough, who flew from England to Boston with her husband for their trip.

“I’m looking forward to going to Peggy’s Cove, we have a tour booked later and I’m looking forward to having a look around and see what Halifax has to offer."

For some passengers, this vacation has been a long time coming.

“We booked two-and-a-half years ago, before COVID, and we’re just trying to travel again. I met a woman who said this was the best tour she ever took," says Marshall Winger, another cruise ship passenger.

Watching the huge ships dock is also a treat for those on shore.

“It’s amazing, I can’t believe the size. We were just walking down the shore and we saw one and it’s just incredible,” Tom Coulman says.

It's a vision that could also be seen one day on the Dartmouth side of the harbour. A terminal on the Dartmouth waterfront is part of the Port of Halifax’s 50-year plan, however talks are still in the early stages.

“It really could change the dynamic of the cruise industry here in Halifax and bring both sides of the harbour together in a way that we haven’t seen before, so that’s pretty exciting,” says the Port of Halifax’s communications director, Lane Farguson.

As good as this year has been, 2023 is looking even better.

Jessica Norman with the Port of Halifax says they will be breaking the record for the number of ship calls on Halifax, and adds they’re still taking bookings.