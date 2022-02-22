Cruise ships returning to the Sault

Sault Ste. Marie's tourism department is anticipating a busy cruise ship season this year.

COVID-19 brought cruise ship operations on the Great Lakes to a halt for the last two years, and industry insiders say cruise lines and associated outfitters are eager for the ships to set sail once again.

"We expect this year to see well over 3,000 passengers coming on board and offloading into Sault Ste. Marie," said city tourism manager Alana Kenopic.

Kenopic said at least 16 ships will be docking at the Port of Sault Ste. Marie this year.

"You can imagine that definitely brings a fairly high economic impact."

Stephen Burnett, executive director of The Great Lakes Cruise Association, said the region has become a major destination because of the cultural and natural experiences it offers.

"When guests look at that mix, they're quite dazzled, and I've had many people say that the Great Lakes is an itinerary planner's dream," said Burnett.

"I think the variety that we have to offer and the quality of the traveller experience is speaking volumes for Great Lakes cruising."

Burnett said the addition of Switzerland-based Viking cruise lines will be a boon to Great Lakes tourism, adding it might draw other international cruise lines to the region.