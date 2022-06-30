Cruiser 'riddled with bullet holes' after shots fired at officers: Penticton RCMP
An RCMP cruiser was left "riddled with bullet holes" after officers conducting a traffic stop in the Okanagan were fired at, according to police.
Mounties say they were doing an impaired driving investigation at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Penticton when an SUV drove by.
"Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation. Soon thereafter, they overheard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover," says a statement from police.
Spokesperson Const. James Grady said it was fortunate no one was injured.
"This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities," he wrote in a media release.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information or was in the area of Peach Rock and Green Mountain roads at the time to contact the detachment at 250-492-4300.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.