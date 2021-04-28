Cruiser struck after motorcyclist allegedly attempts to flee traffic stop

A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after allegedly attempting to flee during a routine traffic stop.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday a London police officer saw a man riding a motorcycle without a license plate.

The man came to a stop near Wellington Road and Dingman Drive, at that time the officer attempted a traffic stop.

When the officer got out of the cruiser the man allegedly tried to flee and hit the cruiser causing him to mount the curb and fall to the ground.

According to police he sustained minor injuries in the fall.

As a result of the incident a 20-year-old London man is facing five charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance, and flight from a peace officer.