Cruiser struck, suspect fled on foot

London police are searching for a suspect after an incident in the city on Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers on general patrol saw the driver of a grey sedan make an illegal move in the area of Colborne and Hill streets.

According to police, the vehicle immediately pulled into a lane way where the driver of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

The vehicle wasn’t put in park and rolled backwards, striking a marked police cruiser causing minor damage.

After searching the vehicle, police seized a variety of drugs with a value of $1,655, and a loaded handgun.

Travis Boyko, 38, of London, is charged by way of warrant with the following offences:

Two counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered, defaced or removed

Four counts of possession of scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of schedule IV substance for purpose of trafficking

Stunt driving

Driving under suspension

Boyko has not been located and are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the accused if seen, and to call 9-1-1 immediately.