Cruises to sail past Windsor-Essex this spring with COVID-19 rules in place
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Ottawa is imposing strict COVID-19 rules on cruise ship companies, crews and passengers as the first ships prepare to dock in Canadian ports next month.
Victory Cruise Lines is resuming their Great Lakes cruises in May, according to their website. There are no stopovers planned in Windsor in the 2022 schedule.
Viking Cruise Line is returning to the Great Lakes in 2023.
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says passengers and crews must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cruise lines must inspect proof of vaccination and monitor and report pre-boarding test results.
Alghabra says no passenger will be allowed off a cruise ship unless they meet the requirements.
