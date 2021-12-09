Crypto scams in Guelph cost more than $1M this year

Guelph police are concerned about the growing number of cryptocurrency-related scams, which has totaled $1 million this year alone.

In a news release, the Guelph Police Service noted these type of scams are difficult to investigate.

“These can include investment scams, in which fraudsters attempt to lure people into crypto investments using social media and fraudulent websites,” said the release.

Police said the most recent trend involves someone claiming to represent Canada Border Services. The caller reportedly advises a package has arrived at the border with the victim’s name and contains illegal substances. In order to avoid being arrested, a number of Guelph victims were told to withdraw cash and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM.

Fraud investigators said these types of crimes are “international and relatively untraceable and anonymous.”

Police are urging residents to educate themselves about cryptocurrency scams, and have held community group presentations in an attempt to reduce them.

Guelph police have seen an overall increase in online scams and issued this notice for the most common ones to watch out for: