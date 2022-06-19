Crystal Cave adds 'Faerie Village' south of North Bay

There was lots to do at Crystal Cave in South River on the weekend as many people checked out the rock and fossil collection -- Canada's largest privately-owned collection -- 65 years in the making.

The mineral exhibit and crystal shop is located about 63 kilometres south of North Bay on Highway 11.

"They are accumulating daily. I get gifts and still go off and find new ones. It's an ongoing procedure. It's an addiction," said Julia Breckenridge, who co-owns Crystal Cave and has been a collector for more than six decades.

"Once you set in your path, it's holidays, its entertainment, it takes you out into the country, exploring. It's beautiful."

Now, in its fourth year of operation, Crystal Cave has expanded from just the exhibit and now has a 'Faerie Village' that more than 1,500 people took interest in.

"We want to spread the word of magic in this world," said James Toth, co-owner of Crystal Cave.

"Whether it's rocks and minerals you're discovering for the first time or trying on a pair of fairy wings or getting your cards read, it's just promoting the arts and culture and bringing community together."